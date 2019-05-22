Connect with us

     

Dickson congratulates Lalong on his emergence as NGF chair

Bayelsa State Governor and Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, Seriake Dickson, has congratulated his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong on his emergence as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

 

Dickson, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson yesterday said Lalong was taking over as head of the regional governors’ forum at a time that the country was faced with severe challenges and hence he should be supported by all.

 

However, the governor, who lamented that the country was so divided along political, religious and ethnic lines, called on Lalong to work hard to build bridges of unity, promote peace and ensures inclusiveness.

 

Dickson said as Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Lalong  should see in him a willing partner to work for a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that would be the pride of future generations. The governor also said that he would interact with his Plateau State counterpart on how to build national consensus on the critical issue of restructuring, stressing that the support of every part of the country particularly the North was not only essential, but indispensable.

