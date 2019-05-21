‘Digital economy, a pan African responsibility’

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has said that the task to advance Africa’s digital economy agenda is “a pan-African responsibility.”

He stated this while officially opening the continent’s digital economy summit in the Rwandan capital, at the weekend.

Africans need to realize “the depth and breadth of our responsibility in realizing the digital agenda, which supports the broader development agenda,” Kagame told the packed auditorium on Day 2 of the Transform Africa Summit taking place at the Kigali Conference Center.

Two African heads of state, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of Mali, backed Kagame’s call to support Africa’s digital agenda with an enabling environment – resources, policies, partnership and action.

“We need to seize the opportunities of the new market,” President Keita said.

Far from lagging behind, Africa has led in innovation in the digital space, Kenyatta said, citing Mpesa’s immensely successful mobile money platform as an example. With Mpesa Kenya has seen almost 97 per cent of its population gain access to financial services, Kenyatta said.

Earlier, African Development Bank (AfDB), President Akinwumi Adesina held closed door talks with President Kagame on the Bank’s relationship with Rwanda.

In 2018, the Bank extended a loan of $30millionn to the Government of Rwanda for the creation of the Rwanda Innovation Fund. The fund will invest in growth technology-enabled ventures across Africa, and the government of Rwanda will invest a further $8mn in a technical assistance pool to develop new businesses.

Digital startups in finance, agriculture and business are changing the face of Africa’s digital economy. From mobile money to e-commerce, Africa is beginning to get into the game. But for that to translate into greater benefits, enhancing connectivity will have to be a priority.

Bank Vice President Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Pierre Guislain on Wednesday co-chaired a meeting of the EU-AU Digital Economy Task Force (DETF) with Ghanaian Communications and ICT Minister Ursulla G. Owusu-Ekuful, the other co-chair.

