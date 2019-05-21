Edo-BEST revamps basic education, trains 8,700 teachers

Stakeholders in the Edo State’s education sector have commended Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for revamping the state’s basic education sector through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.

This was as they pointed out that the initiative had gone a long way in revolutionising the sector. The stakeholders, who spoke to journalists on the education development of the Governor Obaseki-led administration, however, recalled that in the last one year, the state government had continued to demonstrate rare commitment towards improving learning outcomes, especially at the basic education level.

This commitment, according to them, had resulted in the training of over 8,000 teachers in the use of digital tools to teach in primary schools across the state. They, however, commended the renovation of schools across the state, noting that the governor’s sincere and systematic approach to addressing challenges in the basic education sector would not go unnoticed. Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie recalled that Governor Obaseki, one year ago initiated the Edo- BEST programme, which deployed a mix of strategies to tackle the challenges facing basic education sub-sector in the state.

