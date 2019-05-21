Enyo deepens fuel retail investments

An indigenous player in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, Enyo Retail and Supply, has deepened investments in retailing of petroleum products across the country. The company, which has just marked its second anniversary, said at the weekend that it had launched its Stillwater mega station at Lekki-Epe expressway. “The 2nd anniversary celebration was dedicated to the company’s growing customer base especially in the Lekki axis of Lagos. Enyo Retail uses a popular tag line” our litre is a litre” derived from a feedback from customers after a recent customer survey on why motorists consistently patronise their stations and prefer them over most other stations in the country,” the company said in a statement. Speaking at the anniversary, Chief Executive Officer of Enyo Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, poured eulogies on all stakeholders for supports for his company.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to God, our board and shareholders led by Mr. Tunde Folawiyo, the Enyo retail team, our various stakeholders and most importantly our customers. None of what we are celebrating today would have been possible if not for all these stakeholders,” he said.

“We are really excited about our accomplishments thus far and can’t wait to keep this momentum going into the future. Enyo was established to provide quality fuels retailing solutions for Nigeria whilst at the same time integrating first class customer service. We are happy to have achieved so many milestones in the past two years. “As we move forward into the future, we seek to continue to create value to stakeholders by focusing on innovative ideas to improve the services in the downstream sector of the Nigerian industry.”

Since its opening in 2017, Enyo has according to Abayomi, spearheaded initiatives that aim to revolutionize the downstream oil industry. Oba of Ikate Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi and other royal fathers whilst thanking the audience at the ceremony, according to the statement, commented differently on the quality of the facilities of the Enyo Stillwaters station stating the benefits the station had brought to the community since it opened. A major stakeholder in Enyo business, Aare Fakorede added: “Enyo Retail brings an uncommon agility and resilience that stands it apart from the crowd in the Nigerian downstream space. “In addition to this the management and team members of the company are well known in the industry, possess an unquestionable track record and are capable to delivering to the expectations of their stakeholders.”

