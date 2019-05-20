Explore amnesty programme to improve your welfare, Dokubo begs N/Deltans

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has appealed to the Niger Deltans to explore the opportunities presented by the ongoing amnesty programme, to improve the welfare of their families and further develop the Niger Delta region into a better place.

He made the appeal at a commemorative rally organised over the weekend in Abuja, to mark the struggle for emancipation of the Niger Delta which was spearheaded by the late Major Isaac Boro, the first person to see the Niger Delta as a viable region. The Boro Day is an annual event organized by the Ijaw in all states of the Southsouth and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dokubo, who doubles as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards actualizing the objectives of the Programme, stemmed from the Federal Government’s view of the Amnesty Programme as a necessary and veritable tool to transform the hitherto restive oil rich region.

According to him, there was need for the Niger Delta to be emancipated through the Amnesty Programme, in order to reshape the mindset of the people to adapt into whatever situation they find themselves saying, “you will know that you are a very resilient people. Where there is no way, we find; where there is no opportunity, we create one.

We just have to continue to do that effectively. “The Federal Government of Nigeria under late President Yar’Adua took up the issue of Amnesty not because it was a difficult task, but because it was a necessary task and that is why this government is so committed to the Amnesty Programme.

