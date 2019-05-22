FAAC pay-outs: Local govts received N398.43bn in Q1

SUBSTANTIAL

NFIU guideline bars states from controlling local govts’ funds

As reactions continue to trail the financial guidelines for local governments recently introduced by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), findings by New Telegraph show that the nation’s 774 local government areas (LGAs) received a total of N398.43 billion out of the total sum of N1.92 trillion disbursed by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first quarter of this year.

The federal and state governments received N803.18 billion and N530.14 billion respectively.

This newspaper’s analysis of data on FAAC’s disbursements for the first three months of 2019 shows that the sums of N649.19 billion, N660.37billion and N619.86 billion were distributed as Federal Allocation among the Federal, States and Local Government Councils in January, February and March this year respectively.

A breakdown of the figures shows that the local governments received N133.83 billion in January, N136.88 billion in February and N127.72 billion in March. The Federal Government received N270.17 billion in January, N275.33 billion in February and N257.68 billion in March, while the states got N178.04 billion in January, N182.17 billion and N169.93 billion in March.

Analysts point out that although the country operates a financial system, which sees funds flowing to the three tiers of government monthly from the federation account and with each tier being able to access its allocation, the state governments have, especially since 1999, devised ways of making withdrawals from local governments’ funds.

As part of efforts to address the issue, the NFIU, on May 6, issued a new guideline, which mandates financial institutions to distribute funds accruable to local governments among the local government councils of that state and not for other purposes.

The agency stated: “With effect from June 1, any bank that allows any transaction from any local government account without monies first reaching a particular local government account will be sanctioned 100 per cent, locally and internationally. In addition, a provision is also made to the effect that there shall be no cash withdrawal from any local government account for a cumulative amount exceeding N500,000 per day.”

Despite opposition from state governors, the NFIU has maintained its stance.

In a statement last Wednesday, signed by its spokesperson, Ahmed Dikko, the agency said it “maintains its understanding of the 1999 Constitution that no debit is allowed on any local government funds unless and until the funds are credited to and reach the bank accounts of a local government in any state of the federation.

“The provision of the cumulative cash withdrawal not exceeding N500,000 per day is also firmly in place effective 1st June 2019.

“We observed isolated comments to the contrary in the past few days, which, in our assessment, only amounted to wilful misinterpretation of the 1999 Constitution and, therefore, of no consequences to the operations of the entire financial system,” it said.

The agency repeated its threat to sanction any violations of its directive.

“The provision of the guidelines to the financial institutions was also on account of legitimate powers provided by the NFIU Act 2018 and any violations of the said guidelines will be sanctioned appropriately,” Mr Dikko said.

However, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), last Sunday, described the NFIU’s directive as unconstitutional, saying a letter has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.

In a statement by NGF’s head of media, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the governors said the agency was acting in excess of its power, adding that the move by NFIU “show total disregard for the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.”

The governors said: “In principle, the NFIU should concentrate on its core mandate of anti-money laundering (AML) activities and Combating Terrorism Financing (CTF) as prescribed in the Act establishing it and should desist from encroaching on or even breaching constitutional provisions.”

Besides, they pointed out that NFIU, which is the Nigerian arm of the global Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), once domiciled within EFCC, but now for the purpose of institutional location domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“This means the NFIU is only mandated to trace or track laundered money that finds its way into terrorism financing and report such to the nation’s security agencies,” the governors said.

“The NFIU should seek to comply with those standards on combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and its proliferation as stipulated and not dabble into matters that are both constitutional and beyond NFIU purview.”

