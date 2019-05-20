Fashion designer in court for allegedly defrauding customer

A fashion designer, Eniola Ibikunle, 61, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining fabrics worth N209,000 without payment.

Ibikunle, a resident of Akute, Ojodu in Lagos, was arraigned on a two-count charge of false pretences and stealing, but she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the police prosecutor, Insp. Matthew Akhaloude, the defendant collected fabrics worth N209,000, from one Mrs Pauline Okonkwo, with a promise to pay for them the following month, but failed.

Akhaloude told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in 2015 at No. 27 Baale St., Ojodu, Berger, Lagos.

“The defendant obtained the fabrics from the complainant on credit with an assurance to pay back within a short period but she reneged on her promise.

“All efforts the complainant made to recover her money or fabrics proved abortive,’’ he said.

The alleged offences contravene Section 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing attracts three years’ jail term while obtaining goods under false pretences is punishable with 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.A. Adetunji, granted the defendant N150,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adetunji added that the sureties should be blood relatives of the defendant.

He adjourned the case until May 31 for mention. (NAN)

