Fayemi fine-tunes development plans with MDAs’ Heads

Determined to finetune strategic development plans of the present administration, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday commenced a two-day briefing with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The briefing which involved presentations and defence of work plans by heads of MDAs was a follow up to the retreat organised for top government functionaries earlier in the month. Speaking at the meeting held in Governor’s Office Ado -Ekiti, Fayemi said the meeting would enable the heads of the MDAs to finalise those priorities which were agreed on at the retreat held in Iloko- Ijesa and realign them with the budget; adding that each ministry would sign a performance bond afterwards.

The governor said the meeting which involved office of Transformation, Strategy and Service Delivery (OTSD) and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning would decide what the real priorities for the ministries and allocate resources to them accordingly. He said: “We had a retreat at Iloko and we came out with very clear plans for each of our MDAs. They were meant to go back and hold step down retreat with their own agencies, departments and staff so they can come up with a realigned budget for the places of priorities that we have agreed. These meetings that we are doing right now are now to finalise those agreed priorities and the realigned budget.

“They are to do resource allocation at their level and that’s what this meeting is doing and the office of transformation that’s responsible for monitoring and evaluation over the period of the budget and the ministry of budget and planning to see how we can now look at the available resources, look at what the ministries are asking for and then decide what the real priorities are and then fund these priorities by allocating resources to them.”

