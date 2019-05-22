FCMB drives value through varied strategic investments

Over 40 years of investment experience, solid foundation, foresight and excellent capacity to forecast trends in a consistently volatile and unpredictable socio-political and economic environment, are responsible for First City Monument Bank’s (FCMB) success, financial experts have said.

They also link the lender’s prosperity to the prudence of its management, professionalism in leadership and continuous motivation of its workforce and the firm’s intense commitment to excellent customer service.

While FCMB could qualify as one of the oldest financial powerhouses in the Nigerian banking space, the brand is ever fresh, quite innovative, youthful and flexible when it comes to product offerings. In loans portfolio, it has invested in agriculture and the agro-allied industry, the manufacturing, oil and gas, telecommunication, tourism and the hospitality sectors, a source in the bank said. “In infrastructure, it has spent heavily on technology, instituting innovations that are already driving Banking to the future. It has taken the drivers’ seat in digital banking, accelerating financial inclusion with an uncommon speed,” the source added. “ It is taking banking to the nooks and crannies of the nation’s towns and villages while transporting Agency Banking and mobilising FCMB Microfinance to empower low-income households, macro, small and medium businesses, for social security and the nation’s economic growth and prosperity.”

Asked to scale FCMB on the path of history, Dr. Dan Okehi, a Financial Examiner, Risk and Insurance expert said, “FCMB has continued to wax strong. Like the JP Morgan Chase, Kongo Gunmi, Old Mutual, Caswell-Massey and Genda Shigyos of this world, I see in FCMB, a financial monument built from the foundations to endure”. The expert described the bank as very focused from the beginning and has shown consistency, acquiring other institutions, has demonstrated vigour and resilience with a clear strategy predicated on a very strong growth and solid succession plan. He said FCMB is a serious financial institution. “I admire its crop of young, skillful, intelligent and vibrant management and staff of FCMB. Not necessarily competing with anyone, I read and hear about its inroads anywhere I turn,” Mr. Okehi submitted.

Speaking on FCMB Group Plc’s current performance, its Group Chief Executive, Mr. Ladi Balogun, said, ‘’Our approach to business and commitment demonstrate the resilience of the organisation. It also shows that our diversified strategy of building a Group that is strong in retail banking, corporate and investment banking as well as wealth management, is beginning to bear fruits, because all the subsidiaries contributed to the performance.’’

FCMB develops and builds businesses. It is solution-oriented. In today’s financial market, thelender is driving a women-oriented initiative known as SheVentures, designed for women-owned SMEs. The initiative provides enhanced support to existing and upcoming women-owned SMEs through access to finance, training and mentoring to boost their businesses in a sustainable manner. In addition, the FCMB SheVentures initiative provides zero-interest rate on loans to women-owned SMEs. The bank has also floated the Canton Fair Campaign called “Race to China” which provides small and medium scale business owners the opportunity to win free tickets and accommodation in China on FCMB’s sponsorship, to attend the 2019 Canton Fair, China’s biggest Import and Export fair.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related