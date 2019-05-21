FCTA set to deregister farmers’ cooperative societies

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development ( ARDS ) had said that all cooperative societies that have failed to undergo compulsory recertification will be deregistered.

Secretary of FCT ARDS, Stanley Nzekwe, said that though operations of the cooperative societies have ‘improved tremendously, those that are still flouting the rules would be shut down.

Nzekwe said that there were several petitions, alleging that the cooperative societies do not hold meetings; their executives remained there perpetually as well as so many types of fraudulent transactions which could eventually lead to indirect acquisition of the assets of the cooperative societies.

“Such petitions came in from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Capital Development Authority, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and many individuals, of swindlers, who would take land under cooperatives, sell it and resell to more than one persons.

“Some of the cooperative societies have not been audited in the past 10 years. They don’t even know the cooperative laws. So, we had to start the recertification process with the aim of identifying the genuine ones, to bring them up to the tenets and regulations of cooperative societies.

“The process is to also educate them, on the dos and don’ts and ensure that their books are kept audited and proper election are carried out when their tenures expire, so that members can have a say in who heads the cooperative societies.

“I am happy to say that the new certificates have been acquired and…so any cooperative society that doesn’t get a recertification certificate will seize to exist as a cooperative society in the FCT.

“Any cooperative society that fails to do that it means that they do not want to keep by the tenets of the rules and regulations of societies and they have registered themselves by themselves so they are outlaws,” he said.

Nzekwe warned that if they failed to recertify, it would further mean that they do not want to be audited because they have skeletons in their cupboards which they want to hide.

