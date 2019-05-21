FG approves N4bn for infrastructure development in Abuja

T he Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total of N4.03 billion for the provision of infrastructural projects across the nation’s capital city, Abuja. The FEC meeting, which was presided over by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday at the Presidential Villa Abuja, considered nine memoranda presented by the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello. Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, the minister said that the the first memo was for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of failed walkways within the Wuse District of the Federal Capital City and that contract was awarded at the cost of N1.9 billion with a completion period of 12 months. Another contract he said was for the preparation of the electricity master plan for Phase IV of the Federal Capital City at the cost of N189 million with a completion of 10 months.

“As you already know, phases I and II have their own master plan,” he said. Bello noted that council also approved contract for the design of infrastructure for institution and research district which is in phase III of the Federal Capital City at the cost of N197 million.

Other contracts approved for the FCTA are the engineering design of infrastructure for sector G and H in Phase III of the Federal Capital City awarded at the cost of N118.575 million with a completion period of six months. According to Bello, council also approved the design of intersceptic sewage line for the federal capital city in the total sum of N125 million. The next one was the contract for the construction of the School of Science at the permanent site of the FCT College of Education, Zuba at the cost of N701 million with a completion period of 42 weeks.

The other contract was the final engineering design of infrastructure and production of tender documents for Dawaki District in the sum of N259 million with a six month completion period. “Also, a contract for engineering and infrastructure design for a 41kilometre Nynya-Guruku- Mpape which will burst out at the Outer Northern Express Way which is called Murtala Mohammed Expressway at the cost of N174 million with completion period of six months.

“That is the expressway from the city that goes right through to Zuba. Ultimately, that road is going to give another access entry point into the city and also will open up that section of the city for development. “The next one is for the supply and installation of a CT scanner machine for the Maitama District Hospital with a delivery period of eight weeks at the cost of N190 million. While the other contract is for engineering infrastructure for Kabusa District at the total cost of N179 million,” he added. When asked if the contract is the same with the one that passes through Nyanya-Keffi to the minister said no, “it is a different project.”

