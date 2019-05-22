FG carpets Obasanjo over comments on Boko Haram

The Federal Government has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comments on alleged Boko Haram Islamisation of Nigeria as divisive and depressing. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday described as tragic that a man of Obasanjo’s calibre who fought to keep Nigeria one was the same one seeking to exploit the country’s fault lines to divide it.

The statement, which was signed by the minister’s SA, Segun Adeyemi, said Boko Haram and ISWAP are terrorist organizations and have nothing to do with ethnicity or religion when perpetrating senseless killings and destruction.

”Since the Boko Haram crisis, which has been simmering under the watch of Obasanjo, boiled over in 2009, the terrorist organization has killed more Muslims than adherents of any other religion, blown up more mosques than any other houses of worship and is not known to have spared any victim on the basis of their ethnicity.

“It is therefore absurd to say that Boko Haram and its ISWAP variant have as their goal the ‘Fulanisation and Islamisation’ of Nigeria, West Africa or Africa,” Mohammed explained.

He noted President Muhammadu Buhari put to rest the mis-characterization of Boko Haram as an Islamic organization when he said, in his inaugural speech in 2015, that ”Boko Haram is a mindless, godless group who are as far away from Islam as one can think of.”

