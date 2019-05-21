FG panel demands refund of N7bn from Unity Bank

…threatens to charge lender with economic sabotage

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has demanded a refund of N7 billion from the Unity Bank. It vowed to slam a charge of economic sabotage on the lender if it refuses to return the money owed the Federal Government.The sum represents $15,561,769.99 and N1,488,455,810.90 being excess and arbitrary charges on accounts of some agencies of government by the bank before the implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) system. The Head, Media and Communication of the Panel, Ms Lucie-Ann Laha, who gave the warning in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said that the agenciesincluded the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), the Kaduna Refinery and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). “Unity Bank, which had agreed to this amount in February, has neither proffered a payment plan nor demonstrated good faith by actually initiating payments. “Instead, the bank has severed all communications with the Panel in this regard,” Laha said. The panel had commissioned a team of experts, including forensic auditors, to look into the operations of accounts of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government in commercial banks within the country prior to the commencement of TSA. The spokesperson said that the exercise had unearthed some sharp practices and elicited indictments. She added that some of the indicted banks had since agreed to a refund plan and in fact commenced payments. “Unity Bank has, however, not made any move in this regard. The Panel is unrelenting in its resolve towards ensuring that economic saboteurs are brought to book and looted public property, including money, duly returned to government,” Laha said.

