FG sacks Dunoma as FAAN MD, appoints Yadudu

Published

1 day ago

on

FG sacks Dunoma as FAAN MD, appoints Yadudu

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the removal of Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma. In his place, Mr. Rabiu Yadudu, a Flight Captain, has been appointed as the new helmsman. The appointment takes immediate effect. This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Mr. James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation in Abuja. Yadudu is an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Airport Council International (ACI) accredited International Airport Professional. Until his new appointment, Yadudu was the Director of Airport Operations of FAAN. The new helmsman holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.

