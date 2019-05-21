News
FG sacks Dunoma as FAAN MD, appoints Yadudu
President Muhammad Buhari has approved the removal of Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma. In his place, Mr. Rabiu Yadudu, a Flight Captain, has been appointed as the new helmsman. The appointment takes immediate effect. This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Mr. James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation in Abuja. Yadudu is an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Airport Council International (ACI) accredited International Airport Professional. Until his new appointment, Yadudu was the Director of Airport Operations of FAAN. The new helmsman holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.
Trending
-
National news18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraudsters in Lagos (PHOTOS)
-
News Around Nigeria17 hours ago
Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye
-
National news16 hours ago
Osinbajo’s vehicle breaks down during visit to Maiduguri
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Chartered accountant disappears on way from office
-
The Mega City / Life6 hours ago
Mystery over missing baby, placenta in Ondo Mortuary
-
News21 hours ago
Oil bunkering: Wike attempted to bribe GOC – Army
-
Perspectives18 hours ago
Osun Speakership: Why Hon. Tunde Olatunji?
-
National news21 hours ago
Saraki, Dogara disown NASS clerk over ‘satanic’ journalists’ accreditation guidelines