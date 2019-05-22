FG tackles U.S. over suspension of dropbox

The Federal Government, yesterday disclosed that it has opened discussions with the United States Government over the indefinite suspension of the dropbox policy in the renewal of visas for Nigerians travelling to the United States. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geofrey Onyeama, who disclosed this at a media chat in Abuja, said his office was doing everything possible to ensure that the suspension order did not affect genuine visitors to the United States. Onyeama, attributed the suspension order to the negative perceptions about few Nigerians, who don’t obey the laws of other countries. He recalled that a recent statistics revealed that 10 per cent of people who overstayed their visas globally were Nigerians.

“Those who do not obey the rule of other countries have more negative impact on those who obeyed. “The issue of those who overstayed their visa is a real issue. We have engaged with the U.S government over it.

“We are just trying to work through them and they are looking at various alternative and solutions and to make less difficult for the genuine visitors and the likes. “We are doing what we can. They told me that notwithstanding the suspension of dropbox mechanism, that there would be expedited interview for certain people and that there would be that flexibility to request for interview that might make it easier for those seeking visa,” Onyeama said.

The minister also disclosed that strengthening its diplomatic relations with Nigeria’s immediate neighbours was its greatest weapon in the fight against terrorism and the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Onyeama said that the renewal of diplomatic ties with neighbouring countries such as Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin Republic paved the way for a military alliance, the Multinational Joint Task Force. (MNJTF). It was the force, he said, that has dealt a degrading blow on the activities of the insurgents which had become a serious threat to Nigeria at the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari regime in 2015.

Onyeama, who unveiled the score card of his stewardship for the first four years of the Buhari government, said that from the onset, there was a conscious effort to reach out to all the countries of the world that were deemed relevant to the fight against terrorism. He recalled that the first official trips made by President Buhari on assumption of office were to Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin Republic to ensure that the countries were all on one page in the fight against terrorism.

