Sports
FIFA U-20: Aigbogun studies Qatar’s tapes ahead of opener
Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun, has obtained critical information including video tapes, regarding their first opponents at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Qatar, ahead of the opening match on Friday.
The Nigeria coach said the encounter would be a difficult one for the two sides hence his decision to prepare well with the studying of the video tapes and assured Nigerians the Eagles would win the tie.
The Flying Eagles coach said this while speaking with journalists after their first training on arriving in Poland.
“We are playing Qatar in our first match, they finished on top of their group in their qualifiers and any team that qualified for the World Cup must be a good side.” Aigbogun explained.
“It is not easy to get information about Qatar but we still have some and we have got someone to analyse them in order to know their strongest and weakest points.
“I think the utmost thing on my mind now is to win the game against Qatar and after that we will look at the next game.
“That doesn’t mean we don’t gather information on other teams but it is one step at a time and if we get a good result against Qatar then we move on to the next game.”
Nigeria will face Qatar in the opening group match on Friday before they tackle the United States on May 27 and Ukraine on May 30.
