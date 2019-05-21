Firm extends self-service mgt pact with Sparkasse Hannover

Leading Automated Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturer, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. has extended its existing self-service fleet management contract with Sparkasse Hannover, Germany’s sixth largest financial institution, and has significantly expanded the scope of its services to the bank.

According to a press release, Diebold Nixdorf has been managing approximately 500 ATMs and self-service systems for the bank since 2014. In addition to operation and maintenance of the systems, the agreement now also covers incident management to support issues such as vandalism or skimming attacks.

With the new contract, Sparkasse Hannover has sold its self-service fleet to a leasing partner. Diebold Nixdorf will refurbish these systems and upgrade their software to accommodate future needs. Current systems will be replaced by newer models within the framework of lifecycle management.

“The operation of the self-service fleet is no longer one of Sparkasse Hannover’s core competencies,” Patrick Schlicke, IT and service provider manager at Sparkasse Hannover, said in the release. “That’s why we decided to outsource the management of our self-service systems entirely to our long-standing service partner Diebold Nixdorf and only perform coordination and control tasks.”

“The contract with Sparkasse Hannover is special in that it comprises both the longest term and the largest scope of ‘as-a-service’ solutions that we have ever agreed to in a managed services contract with a savings bank in Germany,” said Ansgar Steden, Diebold Nixdorf general manager for banking in the DACH region. “During the time of our engagement with Sparkasse Hannover, the availability of its systems increased to over 98% and led to significant savings in staff capacities and streamlined internal processes.”

