Goodnight Caramelo Night Club!

The Caramelo Lounge and night club is located at the exquisite neighbourhood of Utako District, in the Federal Capital Territory. It is definitely not the only social rendezvous in the city, but swiftly rose to become a household name within the entertainment circle. Caleb Onwe reports

This lounge opened sometime in 2016, operated as a classy and irresistible brand which night crawlers of different age brackets and various social classes, especially, freakish entertainment lovers could not help but made a routine hang out destination.

Caramelo became ‘ talk of the town ‘ because Abuja lovers of fun who desired uncensored ‘ porn’ found the place a home away from home. They were obsessively attached to the place, and ready to pay for the services available. However, this fun empire recently became a sight of pity after the Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory pulled it down.

A few weeks before the bulldozers stormed Caramelo, a Special Security Task Force conducted a midnight raid on it during which many fun seekers, including nude dancers and prostitutes were arrested and detained at the Utako Police Station.

A young man and a passionate patron of the lounge, who does not want his identity revealed, said that Caramelo was a place to be, as you get entertainment that relives stress after the day’s hassles.

According to this respondent, the lounge was “a home away from home ” . He stated that he was always there, not just to have a drink, but to get some emotional relief which was in abundance there.

He recalled with nostalgia, the nude dancers, who entertained guests every night.

According to him, these dancers had unrestricted access to the funseekers during their performances in the place.

“Each time I am stressed up, I just move down to the place to get some relief. I do not always engage the nude dancers for an erotic lap dance, but often got satisfaction watching them perform on stage.”

Inside Abuja gathered that, apart from Caramelo Lounge being a safe haven to sex workers and entertainers, it was also a famous place for assorted wines.

Another patron of the place, a journalist, who also pleaded anonymity, revealed that lovers of foreign imported wines, spend as much as between N50 , 000 and N100,000 on bottles of wine.

He revealed that most of the people who thronged the lounge for available services were top government officials and notable politicians.

Inside Abuja learnt that senior military personnel and even lawmakers often disguised themselves while patronizing the lounge.

Residents of FCT said that the lounge rose very fast to the place of prominence but while it was grabbing attention from admirers, it was also incurring the bitterness of its competitors.

The fact that the rising profile of the lounge became ‘sleep killer’ to many was confirmed when the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Umar Shuaibu, said his Council was inundated with barrage of petitions against the lounge and its operators.

Shuaibu said the operation of the lounge on a plot located at No 630, TOS Benson Crescent, Utako District Abuja was a legal contravention as much as it was a bunch of nuisance to the neighbourhood and to the master plan of the nation’s capital.

Inside Abuja’s investigation revealed that the operator of the lounge, Maxwell Eze, was never oblivious of the fact that his business was running on a faulty foundation, having been located in a residential neighbourhood.

Eze, who broke down emotionally the day the lounge was demolished, said he had been paying contravention fees to appropriate authorities of FCT for the three years it operated.

Eze, who fought back tears while he watched his property being reduced to rubbles, agreed that he was given a notice of demolition but contended that 48 hours was too short to rescue the situation.

According to him, the property lost to the demolition was worth over N500 million while its over 105 employees have been thrown into the labour market.

Inside Abuja gathered that the Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) stopped collecting contravention fees from the operators of the lounge, due to public outcry over the continued nuisance and security threats from the place.

Sympathy was said to have taken flight on that early morning hours when the destructive bulldozers were rolled to remove the lounge.

The entire one storey apartment and other adjoining buildings said to be under lease were reduced to rubbles within a few hours of the demolition.

The management of the FCT Department of Development Control, who moved into the premises of the night club, accompanied by several security personnel around 7am, alleged that the operators have refused to heed the earlier warning issued them over contravention of land use in the nation’s capital city.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu said the demolition became necessary following the refusal of the operators of Caramelo to comply with the quit notice and contravention letters since 2016.

Shaibu noted that the operators failed to revert the building to a clinic which the building was originally approved for.

Consequently , Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has approved the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for contravening the provisions of Clause no. 10 of Certificate of Occupancy and Clause 10 of the conveyance letter of building plan.

He further argued that the operators were served a 48 hours final demolition notice which came alongside a revocation letter by the Department of Lands Administration of the FCTA.

Also, FCT Administration said it has given two weeks ultimatum to Ibiza club situated on plot 686 & 687 Cadastral Zone A03, Garki II District, to revert to its designated use or risk appropriate sanctions.

Shuaibu noted:“The issue assumed a critical relevance not only because change of use is inimical to provisions of the Abuja Master Plan but it has equally generated externalities.

“This culminates into noise pollution, on-street parking, insecurity, social vices and many others.

“These nuisances compromise the safety, comfort and convenience of the residents of the residential precinct,’’ he said.

“For the purpose of clarity, the land use provision designated to accommodate lounge/night club activities is within a hotel plot.

“As the gentlemen of the press are already aware, we have night clubs operating in hotels like Hilton, Sheraton and other notable hotels within the city,’’ he added.

