National news
Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi’s Chief Judge From State Function
Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor, on Tuesday walked out Justice Nasir Ajanah, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, from a function.
According to the Nation Newspaper, the incident occurred at the Government House Lokoja during the swearing-in of the new Grand Khadi of the state.
The function was attended by top government officials and others from the judiciary.
The CJ, who was said to have been officially invited to the function by the protocol officer of the Government House, was seated before arrival of the governor.
However, some minutes later before the arrival of the governor, his Chief Security Officer allegedly approached the CJ and informed him the governor gave a directive that he should not be allowed to attend the function.
The CJ thereafter left the government house and returned to his office.
The development may not be unconnected to the face-off between the executive and the state judiciary, arising from disagreements over table payment of judicial staff.
