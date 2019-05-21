Hajj 2019: Presidency approves three airlines for airlift

The presidency has approved three airlines for 2019 Hajj operations. They are Max Air Ltd, Medview Airlines Plc, and FlyNas of Saudi Arabia. The approved airlines yesterday in Abuja signed airlift agreement, according to press statement issued by National Hajj Commission’s spokesperson, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara. Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, enjoined the approved air carriers to discharge their responsibilities diligently to pilgrims who are sole sponsors of the contract for the airlift.

He said the airlines owed a moral responsibility between them, the pilgrims, The Almighty to whom the pilgrims are special guests and the Commission for selecting them and vouching for them on behalf of the pilgrims. While declaring that there was no room for failure in the Hajj exercise, the NAHCON helmsman charged the airline operators to liaise with the necessary security agencies in ensuring safety and security of pilgrims under the best possible comfortable manner.

They were reminded that intendingpilgrimswereinternational travellers; therefore they must be accorded same standard and quality service as any international client. The Chairman reiterated that the desire of any pilgrim after the Hajj exercise is early return to the country along with their luggage and Zamzam water; hence they must not compromise on the standard set by the Commission on luggage dispatch. Similarly, the carriers must scrutinize their staff to guarantee that only honest persons are assigned tasks of dealing with pilgrims so as to avoid being compromised by miscreants. Finally, Mukhtar tasked them to review past operations and address observed lapses as a team. In his acceptance speech, Chief Munir Bankole, Chief Executive Officer of Medview Airlines, thanked the Commission and declared their total commitment to the dutiful discharge of the task ahead whose significance they all are well aware of.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related