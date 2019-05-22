Connect with us

     

Head of local hunters kidnapped in Osun

Published

8 hours ago

on

Armed men believed to be herdsmen yesterday abducted the head of traditional hunters at Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, Amusa Olaleye Dunsi, and a woman.
This came barely 48 hours after two Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials were kidnapped in the state.

Dunsi and the woman, identified simply as Tayo, said to be a prominent hawker in the town, were kidnapped on Esa Odo-Ilare Road.

The victims were with three other passengers in a commercial vehicle but the others escaped.

The lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyinloye, confirmed the incident.

He called for measures to immediately end the rising insecurity in the area.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Folasade Odoro, confirmed the incident.

She said the police had launched investigation into the abduction to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers.
A top police officer, who preferred anonymity, said the state Police Commissioner, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, and her team had visited the scene of the incident and promised to get to the root of the matter.

