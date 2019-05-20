Connect with us

     

Hisbah arrests 21 suspects, confiscates 111 bottles of beer in Jigawa

Published

2 days ago

on

Hisbah, the Sharia Law enforcement agency in Jigawa on Monday said it had arrested 21 suspects of immoral acts and confiscated 111 bottles of beer from them.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, said the suspects were arrested in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

.Dahiru said that the operatives of the command carried out the raid in the early hours of Monday at the popular Gadar Kazaure joint.

He explained that during the raid, 14 suspected commercial sex workers and seven men were arrested.

The commander added that the suspects were arrested for allegedly engaging in immoral acts in the area.

According to him, the suspects have already been charged to Shari’a Court in Kazaure.

Dahiru further advised residents of the state to desist from engaging in immoral acts and other vices capable of destroying the society.

“The Hisbah will continue to fight against immoral acts, including consumption of alcohol.

“People are also reminded that consumption of beer remains prohibited in all parts of the state,” he warned.

(NAN)

