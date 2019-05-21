Metro and Crime
Husband, pregnant concubine arraigned for allegedly assaulting wife
The police on Tuesday arraigned a Mr Samson Awotidoye, 38 and Mrs Toyin Ademola, 35 in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly assaulting his wife.
The Prosecutor, Insp Monday Ojiezele, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in August 2016 around 11.30 am at Ajebamidele, Ile-Ife.
They were charged with three counts of conspiracy, illegal marriage and assault.
He added that the Awotidoye married Ademola, while his legal wife, Victoria, was still living.
The prosecutor said that the defendant assaulted Victoria.
He stated further that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 351, 370 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty
The Defence Counsel, Mr Yemi Ijalana, pleaded for the bail of his clients in most Liberal term, pledged that they will not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.
Owolawi ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means as well as provide three recent passport photographs each.
The case was adjourned until June 28, for hearing.
(NAN)
