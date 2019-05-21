Ibadan Poly in throes of cultism

Mgt: We’ve put in place adequate security

Police: Any culprit apprehended will face the law

CULTISM

The persistent cult attacks on The Polytechnic Ibadan has become a source of worry to stakeholders and other members of the polytechnic community, but the management said it is up to the task

These are not the best of times for The Polytechnic Ibadan, Ibadan in Oyo State. The cultists are on the rampage, causing anxiety and threatening the peace and stability on campus. Again, polytechnic for the umpteenth time is gripped by the fear of incessant attacks by cult groups, who unleashed mayhem on the campus. But, the management, led by the Rector, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, has pledged its commitment to restore sanity to the institution and free the polytechnic from the shackles of persistent cultism and other cult-related attacks, challenging the institution in the last few weeks.

The management, which also warned the students to shun cultism as the management has zero tolerance for cultism and all forms of hooliganism on campus, expressed its readiness to leave no stone unturned in the fresh fight against cultists, until the campus was free from cult activities, and the cultists were brought to book.

Despite efforts by the management to rid the institution of persistent cult crises on campus, which has created anxiety among members of the polytechnic community, some members of cult groups, had two weeks ago, invaded the institution to unleash terror and disrupted activities in the institution. For instance, when the polytechnic was yet to recover from the crisis of April 5 that was unleashed on the institution, resulting to forceful semester break, on May 7, ahead of the announcement of resumption of students, a group of hoodlums invaded the South Gate of the polytechnic along Sango/ Eleyele Road, causing mayhem and unleashed terror in the area.

The hoodlums, who brandished various weapons were said to have been shooting sporadically, while in the process they destroyed several property including cars of belonging to innocent people as well as one of the polytechnic buses.

The hoodlums, who were also claimed to have stormed the polytechnic’s main gate on motorcycles, were prevented from entering the campus by the security personnel at the gate, a development which for several hours created panic among the residents of the polytechnic community, while vehicular and commercial activities were disrupted. New Telegraph, however, learnt that whenever the cultists strike, they left in their trail destruction of the polytechnic and individual property, as well as killing of members of rival groups, and innocent members of the community.

Meanwhile, further investigations by New Telegraph revealed that the last week attack on the polytechnic by the hoodlum was instigated to protest against the N2,000 damages levied on the students for the polytechnic property damaged during the April crisis, but which had since been debunked by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the institution, Mr. Soladoye Adewole, who said that there was no link whatsoever between the levy and the recent cult attack. However, some students, who spoke with New Telegraph, claimed it was a reprisal by another cult group to avenge the killing of a cult member, popularly called “Sallah,” who alleged to have been killed within the polytechnic community.

“The incident of Monday, May 7, was an attempted reprisal from the rival cult group to avenge the killing of their member, but due to their inability to enter the campus by the institution’s security personnel at the gate, the cultists unleashed their anger on the innocent people and their property,” some members of the polytechnic community told New Telegraph. But, piqued by the cult activities in the institution, with their sad tales, the management had prior to the last week Tuesday’s announcement of resumption of the students, through the Polytechnic Registrar, Mrs. Modupe Theresa Fawale, issued a statement, which a copy was made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, which pointed out that “a town and gown meeting was convened on May 6, 2019 at the North Campus Assembly Hall of the institution. According to the statement, the stakeholders’ meeting was attended by parents, guardians, representatives of the polytechnic host communities, as well as traditional rulers, religious leaders and the Landlord associations. The meeting, which the Registrar noted yielded positive results, however, culminated in the decision by the stakeholders to re-open the institution forthwith.

The statement reads in part: “Stakeholders discussed critical issues with polytechnic management, among other matters, include all forms of indiscipline by the students leading to the forceful semester break. The meeting also urged the management to clip the wings of any student found or culpable in engaging in any act of indiscipline and hand over such students to the law enforcement agents for necessary action.

“The meeting resolved that each student, on resumption is to pay a reparation fee of N2,000 for the damage of institution’s facilities. The students will also, among other things, swear to affidavit to be of good conduct through their studentship in the polytechnic, while those residing off campus in neighbouring communities would sign a bond with their landlords to be of good conduct and worthy ambassadors of the institution.

The meeting also agreed that each student is also to write an undertaking to be of utmost good conduct.” Meanwhile, the April crisis was alleged to have precipitated by a female football competition between the Schools of Engineering and Business and Communications Studies, where some students said to have been attacked were also seriously injured. Following the development, the management immediately ordered to closure of the institution and directed the students to forcefully vacate the campus for the semester break.

Besides, the management also ordered the suspension of the students’ union and its activities on campus with immediate effect. Some students, who spoke with New Telegraph said: “Some students with machetes and double barrel guns stormed the venue of the competition.

Though, no one was killed in the process, there were sporadic gunshots in the venue of the competition. Those hoodlums I saw did not look like polytechnic students; they looked more like outsiders, who invaded the campus. Indeed, while the melee lasted, some of the hoodlums reportedly invaded the female hostels. “Some of them were heard telling their other colleagues that they should let them go to the polytechnic bakery to get some loaves of bread and bags of pure water. But, they were, however, disallowed by security personnel stationed there.”

But, when contacted to confirm the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Oyo State Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), however, confirmed the incident, saying that the crisis was instigated by a rival cult group, who invaded the campus main gate on motorcycles.

“They had gone on solidarity protest against the recent killing of one of their members. But, not being able to enter the campus, they decided to vent their anger outside the gate of the school, breaking and damaging innocent people’s vehicles. And, in the process, they damaged five vehicles. Our men are on ground to protect the people and if anybody should try to foment trouble and he is caught, he will face the full wrath of the law.”

In spite of the last week crisis, the polytechnic had resumed academic activities. Though, when New Telegraph visited the institution there were few students on campus, a development which a student, who identified himself simply as Tunde, attributed only to the crisis, but also to the fact that not many students resume on the first week of resumption. “Many parents will not even allow their children to resume this early; especially when there is crisis, because they want to be sure that the environment is safe,” the student added. Speaking with New Telegraph, the institution’s spokesman (Adewole) said the hoodlums could either be students or criminal elements in the society, but the security agents are doing their work.

He said: “You will recall that there was a meeting of the town and gown on Monday, May 6, 2019. The management invited parents and guardians of the students to the meeting and at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting, a levy of N2,000 damages was agreed to be paid by each student. The parents at the meeting were happy about the decision taken at the parley to move the polytechnic forward and to end crises in the institution.”

On whether the crisis was caused or triggered by protest against the N2,000 damages levied on the students, Adewole pointed out: “There was no connection at all between the two. Some of the students had even told their parents that the damages was N10,000, and if the management had imposed that on the students, it would have been extortion. “Some students, who might have academic problems, might have hidden under the influence of criminals to foment trouble.

But the management’s position is that the school has resumed and normalcy has been restored on the campus.” Adewole further hinted that the crisis had been curtailed, however, assured parents and students that adequate security network of combined Mobile Policemen (MOPOL), Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the institution security operatives had been put in place to ensure security of lives and property within and around the polytechnic.

“I will not say more than that on security measures put in place because we won’t divulge out strategies. But, I want to tell you that the incident happened before the students resumed and we have learnt some lessons. I want to assure the public that our students are safe, as security has been beefed up within and around the campus to safeguard the lives and property of our students and other members of the polytechnic community, as that is part of our responsibility,” Adewole added.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related