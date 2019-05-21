If only my mother were alive to celebrate me… – LASU’s best grad

“I am highly delighted, but my only regret is that my mother is not alive today to celebrate with me, and to celebrate me. However, I have a step mother, who has not only filled that vacuum, but has also stood in that capacity as my mother and to my siblings.

“But, as a man you have to accept that whatever comes your way is from God, and with that I am motivated to move forward. “My only challenge in my 100-Level was how to pay my school fees, which was very high then, but I later applied for undergraduate scholarships which assisted me financially through my course of study.”

With these emotional words, Ola- Gbadamosi Ridwan Oladotun, who led the pack of the 57 First Class graduates of the Lagos State University (LASU) graduating students with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.88 points, was decorated as the Best Graduating Student for 2017/2018 academic session.

It was at the 23rd convocation of the university, where the institution produced for the first time 57 First Class graduates, out of the 10,253 graduating students, who received their scrolls for the award of Diplomas and First Degrees in the Faculties of Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, College of Medicine (MBBS and BDS), Education, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, School of Communication, School of Transport, Science and Social Sciences.

At the two-day graduation, which took place at main auditorium of the university at Ojo Campus, the institution also produced no fewer than 4,392 postgraduates, including 18 PhDs. The high points of the ceremony were the convocation lecture, entitled: “African Centres of Excellence in African Universities: A Veritable Catalyst for Nation Building and Development,” which was delivered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and chaired by the former Ghanaian President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, as well as presentation of prizes to best graduating students and commissioning of the newly constructed Senate Building by the Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the university, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

While delivering his valedictory speech, 22-year-old Ola-Gbadamosi, who said his plan is to progress with his academic career by pursuing Masters and PhD Degrees, noted that he would prefer a working career in the industry. “If offered lecturing job, I may take it, but I have rapport with the industry and I am going to continue that,” he said.

On his success, Ola-Gbadamosi simply attributed it to the grace of God and hard work, saying: “This is just s stepping stone. The hard work should continue again and I will do what I am supposed to do to achieve my academic goal.”

Ola-Gbadamosi, who attended the Federal Government College (FGC), Ijanikin, Lagos, where he graduated as the best graduating student in 2013, recalled: “My flair for Physics and Mathematics was at its peak, and this was driven by my inquisitiveness to unravel what was behind the functioning mechanisms of structures and systems.” The graduate of Mechanical Engineering, added: “I found for myself, an academic niche in my area of strength and interest.

Hence, I decided to study Mechanical Engineering, where my interest lied and in God’s guidance, this is how far my interest has brought me.” Recalling his challenges, he noted: “Also, worth mentioning is that paying the tuition for Engineering course at LASU in 2013, which was N284,750, was a big task mindful of the fact that two of my younger siblings were getting ready for tertiary education and my dedicated father had the onerous responsibility to shoulder the financial burden of us all. My mother, Mrs. Aishat Adejoke Ola-Gbadamosi died while I was only 12 years old. In order to assist my father financially, I decided to invest the cash prize I won at my secondary school Speech and Prize Giving Day in the production of 150 broilers, which I successfully raised from day old chicks till maturity during the 2013 ASUU strike.

“I remember using bandage to wrap their broken legs and a sipping straw to administer drugs on one of the birds not because I cared about their health, but because I was desperate about making the desired profit. The return on the investment was used to cater for my personal and academic needs.” “On my matriculation day, I could see from the boisterous celebrations all around, a great day for almost everyone, it was indeed a bitter-sweet day for me.

While I was basking in the joy of being a university student, the thoughts of how my dedicated father was going to pay my humongous tuition fees for the remaining four years of my studies at LASU never eluded my mind for a second all through the ceremony.”

He added: “There and then, I made up my mind of sheer determination to obtain a very good CGPA because I knew with this; I would be able to apply for undergraduate scholarships offered by several companies.

I made good my pledge and I became a beneficiary of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, MTN Foundation and Federal Government Scholarships among other grants, which were utilized in paying my school fees and other sundry expenses. My story is that of zest, passion, inquisitiveness and sheer determination. It typifies passion for success, a recipe in every degree award recipient in this hall that I have been chosen to represent today. Permit me to rephrase the popular title of Ayikwe Armah’s “The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born” by saying ‘the beautiful ones have been born.’ “This class of youths before you today, Your Excellency, is brimming with energy to rewrite the nation’s narrative.

However,it is also pertinent to note that the success of every one of us is a function of the decisions we made as well as efforts and/or sacrifices we chose on our journey to becoming who we want.” Ola-Gbadamosi reiterated that his perception about education was centered on the world needs for people who can think creatively, innovatively and independently; with the ability to proffer sustainable and pragmatic solution, saying: “We have been rightly equipped by this great institution to tackle all challenges, achieve greater successes and make a difference in the society.

Towards this end, the best graduating student implored the government to provide continuous funding to ensure the engineering workshops and laboratories in Nigerian universities measure up in standard to what obtains in advanced climes.

“I also implore the government to provide funds to support students’ industrial and technical visits on a weekly basis, while also creating an environment that would attract more foreign investors and collaborators in the field of engineering,” he added. According to him, this would ensure that the country have the right manpower to drive its industries and in the long run improve the gross domestic product capacity of the country, while reducing unemployment simultaneously. Meanwhile, his elated father, Dr. Ishaq Ola-Gbadamosi, who expressed job over the excellent performance of his son, said: “I am a happy father indeed.

The 59-year-old Chairman of LASU chapter of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) recalled how he did everything to cope in raising the children since their mother died in 2008. He recalled: “After obtaining my PhD in 2008 and I was about to travel to South Africa to take a lecturing job in one of the universities, I had to abandon the idea because of the death of my wife (their mother) and I decided not to leave the children, but to see to their education and upbringing. “Some of my colleagues, who left the country and those I obtained my PhD before are today Professors, but I thank God for His mercy on me and the children.”

On his plan for his son, he pledged his readiness to support him to whatever he wants to attain in his career, saying: “Rilwan had told me that his plan is to become a professor of international repute, and I am ready to support him.”

Congratulating Ola-Gbadamosi for his academic exploit and other graduating students, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun said that despite the competitiveness of the world, especially in the area of job opportunities, graduates of the university had been equipped and trained to meet the challenges ahead. He, however, lauded the graduating students for successfully completing their studies, and their parents, saying:

“The world without doubt has become more competitive, but you have also been equipped and trained to meet the challenges ahead. Do not exercise self-doubt. It shall be well with you.” Meanwhile, giving the breakdown of the graduating students, Fagbohun noted that of the First Class graduates, Faculty of Science produced 19; Faculty of Social Science – 13; Faculty of Management Sciences (13); Faculty of Education (10); and Faculty of Engineering produced two.

