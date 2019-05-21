IMF: Growth assumptions ‘too optimistic’

As reactions trail the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) release of Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that growth assumptions are usually too optimistic, adding that this is often caused by global forecasting errors.

The Fund had last month revised marginally upwards Nigeria’s real GDP growth rate projections for 2019 to 2.1 percent from its January estimate of 2 per cent.

According to a press release issued by the Bretton Woods institution yesterday, the IMF Executive Board in reviewing the design, conditionality, and performance of IMF-supported programs ongoing during the period September 2011 to end-2017, agreed with the assessment of the Fund’s staff that growth projections are usually too optimistic.

The IMF stated: “ Directors shared the assessment that growth assumptions were often too optimistic, driven largely by global forecasting errors and the underestimation of the impact of policy adjustment and overestimation of structural reform payoffs.

“Directors thus welcomed the proposals to increase the scrutiny of baseline assumptions, deepen the discussion of risk scenarios, and improve contingency planning in program design. While inflation was not a major issue during the period, Directors supported exploring reforms to modernize the review‑based monetary policy conditionality framework,” it added.

Furthermore, the IMF Directors noted the need for: “ more granular fiscal conditionality, particularly capital spending floors or revenue targets, to help improve the quality, composition, and growth orientation of fiscal adjustment.”

According to the statement, the IMF Directors also stressed the need to retain sufficient flexibility and take due account of member countries’ implementation capacity.

“Where relevant, Directors also supported focusing on the quality of social spending and prioritizing structural conditions on social issues. They favored taking a case‑by‑case approach and streamlining conditions to maintain parsimony,” the statement said.

Commenting on the issue of rising public debt, the IMF Directors, according to the statement: “ welcomed the comprehensive analysis of debt vulnerabilities, which were a key concern during the review period. In cases of high debt vulnerabilities, the review found that, based on a limited sample, programs that included debt operations tended to be more successful than those without such undertakings, but mainly in small and non‑systemic cases.

“While the positive impact of debt restructuring on program outcomes could not be generalized, Directors saw a need to mitigate bias in judgment on debt sustainability and to carefully evaluate, on a case‑by‑case basis, the costs and benefits of debt operations. Directors also noted various factors at play in programs that experienced a large overshooting of public debt, most of which went off track.”

