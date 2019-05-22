Importers lament as bandits unleash attacks from shanties

Importers have lost huge amount of money over failure of government to demolish shanties around the ports from where criminals launch attacks on vessels, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Despite the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code, unscrupulous people are still finding their ways into the quay areas of Lagos and Tincan Island ports to pilfer containers.

Under the concession arrangement, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA)’s responsibility is to provide adequate security for vessels at the waterfront and anchorage.

Also, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is the designated authority saddled with the implementation of ISPS code in the country.

Menace

However, since 2013, attacks on ships at berth by robbers from neighbouring Ogogoro and Sapokoji villages around the port have been on the increase.

Challenges

Presently, there are three different maritime command control centres in Lagos but they are not being utilised fully to address the maritime security challenges around the port and water channel.

Already, the Federal Government has outlawed the use of armed private security onboard ships calling at the nation’s seaports. It was learnt that this has fuelled robbery at the ports in the quay areas.

The constant attacks on vessels started in 2013 when the concessionaire of Terminal E at the Lagos Port Complex, Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL), a division of Dangote Port, cried out over the activities of sea robbers who were broaching containers and stealing cargoes from ships.

The robbers were alleged to have come from Sapokoji, a shanty village adjacent to Lagos Port.

The terminal operator explained that the robbers entered the port from the water front in canoes in the night when the attacks on vessels were carried out with impunity due to the weak maritime security architecture.

Also, terminals C and D managed by ENL Consortium had suffered several attacks.

Attacks

Similarly, the porous nature of Josephdam has affected other terminal operators at Tincan Island Port because the berthing areas lack strong security apparatus that could deter robbers.

Last year, within a month, over 10 different cases of robberies at the quay sides were carried out on vessels discharging cargoes at the Tincan and Lagos ports, leading to a public outcry by NPA at a stakeholders’ forum in Lagos.

According to a recent report by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), a group of sea robbers numbering about 20 gained access into Josepdam terminal through the waterfront and headed to the terminal’s fuel dump.

It noted that the robbers beat up and tied the security guards at the fuel dump before they connected a hose from their standby boat to evacuate fuel from the terminal’s fuel tank.

The robbers, who reportedly operated unchallenged for more than an hour, succeeded in carting away about eight drums of diesel from the terminals.

Four days later, IMB said that the robbers called at the same terminal and launched an attack on a ship named MV Kiana discharging bulk sugar belonging to BUA Sugar Refinery.

It was learnt that the robbers invaded the ship with canoe and gained access onboard with the aid of a rope tied to a hook.

Decision

Worried by the spate of attacks, NIMASA said that owners of port facilities and terminals who failed to attend the monthly meeting of the Port Facility Security Officers (PFSO) forum would be sanctioned.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr Ignatius Uche, explained that the issue of onboard security was being streamlined by the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Ministry of Transportation to ensure that only trained security personnel are used on board vessels.

He said: “We have had cases where vessels were being attacked and for hours there was no response, so we have these state of the art command and control centres but they are not being harnessed, they are not properly utilised, we need to integrate them.

“The NIMASA’s command and control centre, the maritime domain centre of the Nigerian Ports Authority and even the one at the Bar Beach are just lying fallow and wasting away. What we need from the facilities is optimal utilisation; they are not being utilised optimally because they have the capacity to detect any illegal activity going on in our maritime domain but as we speak, threats are still going on undetected and un-arrested. Just last week, a vessel coming into Nigerian waters was attacked and six crew members kidnapped.”

Meanwhile, NIMASA has advised all PFSOs to ensure that all necessary checks and documentation on vessels at berths are done before departures to avoid reverting to terminal or facility after certified safe and free to sail off.

The agency also warned the facility owners on the hosting of the monthly meeting of the PFSO forum, noting that decline by schedule terminals/facilities would no longer be acceptable by the Designated Authority (DA).

Solution

The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, also said at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, that the challenges in the operations of the ports were being looked into.

She said that more patrol boats would be purchased to enhance port waterfront patrols.

Usman explained that NPA had also commenced discussions with the Port Police Command with a view to strengthening waterfront security at the ports.

Last line

There is the need for government to integrate all different maritime security command control centres in order to curb attacks on vessels at the ports.

