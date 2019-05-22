Insecurity: Senate charges FG on way forward

duna, Kano and Sokoto are under the grip of armed militias and bandits.

He lamented that these criminal elements terrorise villages, kill and maim recklessly, regretting that these activities imposed hunger on the people as killer herdsmen have stopped farmers from accessing their farms.

He further lamented that travelling through most Nigeria’s highways has become an ordeal of frightening proportion as the likelihood of being attacked by hoodlums is high. He cited the Kaduna-Abuja highway as a den of bandits and kidnappers.

Utazi noted that, due to fear of attacks by bandits and kidnappers on the road, the elite had abandoned it and taken to rail, thereby jacking up the cost of rail transportation, and forcing poor people, who hitherto patronized the trains out of the rail transport system.

The lawmaker also expressed worry that in the North-East, terrorism and insurgency has assumed the status of a full blown war and the armed forces and other security services of the country are having a hard time containing activities of the insurgents.

“Every illusions as to the magnitude of what the country is facing in the north eastern flank should have evaporated by now with the mass killings going on there and the high deprivation it has engendered for citizens,” he said.

On the North Central, the legislator noted that “armed gangs and murderous herdsmen kill without any considerations, forcing farmers off the farms, razing down whole villages and settlements, and imposing an imminence of famine.”

He further said: “In the South-West, kidnappers and ritual killers are having a field day. In the South-South, the nightmare continues as long stretches of roads, like the East-West road, are declared too dangerous to ply and the police have officially placed an advisory of danger over the road. Gang payoffs have become the new normal.

“In the South-East, it is the unrestrained wave of marauding herdsmen who devastate farmlands, kill people, rape women, and of kidnappers and ritual killers executing with precision their nefarious activities.”

In their various contributions, the senators described the motion as a wake-up call to government and Nigerians in general, to rise from their slumber and fashion out enduring solutions that could navigate the country out of the debilitating problem.

Speaking, Shehu Sani urged the Federal Government to tailor its social programmes towards addressing the problems of unemployment, poverty and the concomitant criminal tendencies on the citizens.

The Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his contribution said though the present administration has done well in trying to alleviate the sufferings of the people through its intervention programmes, it should do more to engage the youth and provide a way out of the menacing problems.

Also speaking on the matter, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, pointed out that successive governments refrained from embarking on population control policies, stressing that the issue under discussion could never be effectively tackled without implementing policies on population control.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in his contribution, noted that the country has no proper statistics of unemployed Nigerians, urging that this should be done in order to know how to provide jobs for the youth.

He also reiterated the need to introduce community policing to effectively contain the escalating insurgency, robbery and kidnapping in various parts of the country.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, while contributing, argued that the solution to the problems threatening the peace and corporate existence of Nigeria, could only be achieved when the right leadership takes over the reins of power in the country.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, commended Utazi for bringing up the motion, pointing out however, that there was need to separate maintenance of law and order from the issue of poverty.

He said that poverty would never be accepted as an excuse for committing crimes in the society, stressing that, no matter how bad the economy is, there must be maintenance of law and order.

“We have all contributed, but there is need for us to separate the maintenance of law and order from the issue of poverty. It cannot be an excuse. So, as a nation, no matter how bad it is we must be able to maintain law and order.

“That is why it is important that we as a parliament must give all the support necessary to all the security agencies and all government policies on security, to see that they maintain law and order. And those who are responsible to maintain law and order must ensure that there cannot be excuses to do otherwise,” he stated.

