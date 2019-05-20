National news
JUST IN: Nigeria’s economic growth slows in Q1 as oil sector shrinks
Growth in Nigeria’s fragile economy slowed to 2.01% in the first quarter as the country’s dominant oil sector shrank, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
The annual pace dropped from the previous quarter’s 2.38%, when activity was likely to have been boosted by state spending in the run-up to February and March elections in which President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term.
Nigeria’s Central Bank has forecast growth of 3% for 2019.
The largely crude-dependent economy emerged from recession in 2017 and has been recovering in great part due to higher oil prices.
In the first quarter the non-oil sector grew 2.47% while the oil sector shrank 2.40%, according to the statistics office. Crude production rose slightly to 1.96 million barrels per day from 1.91 million in the previous quarter, reports Reuters.
Growth in the first quarter of 2018 was 1.89%.
Trending
-
National news18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraudsters in Lagos (PHOTOS)
-
News Around Nigeria17 hours ago
Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye
-
National news16 hours ago
Osinbajo’s vehicle breaks down during visit to Maiduguri
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Chartered accountant disappears on way from office
-
The Mega City / Life6 hours ago
Mystery over missing baby, placenta in Ondo Mortuary
-
News21 hours ago
Oil bunkering: Wike attempted to bribe GOC – Army
-
Perspectives18 hours ago
Osun Speakership: Why Hon. Tunde Olatunji?
-
National news21 hours ago
Saraki, Dogara disown NASS clerk over ‘satanic’ journalists’ accreditation guidelines