Kanu to Eagles: Stay focused, go for trophy

Former Nigeria’s captain, Nwankwo Kanu, is hoping that the Super Eagles will make a strong return to the African Cup of Nations to cover up for the country’s surprise absence from the last two editions of the tournament.

Kanu, who featured for Nigeria in the biennial championship four times, winning one silver and two bronze medals, urged the players to stay focused and go for the trophy.

Kanu, who alongside several African football legends took part in The Match, which was organised as a sendforth event for Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, last Saturday at the Agege Stadium, said it would be a perfect story should Nigeria go all the way to claim the top prize in Egypt.

“We are still among the favourites anyhow you look at it; we are one of the traditional teams and if you are to consider the fact that we missed the past two editions, then what a story it would be if we are to go and win it again in Egypt after winning it in South Africa when we last played in the tournament,” he told reporters.

Kanu opened the flood gates of goals in the eight-goal ceremonial match and expressed delight at the components of Gernot Rohr’s team, although he was quick to point out that the expansion of the tournament to 24 teams from 16 means it is a bit difficult to win as most of the continent’s forces are participating. “Almost all the big countries have qualified which means the teams have to work harder. We should remain focused and go for the trophy. That is what we should aim at,” he pointed.

The former Ajax, Arsenal and Inter Milan forward added: “We have a bunch of young and skillful players who are exposed to top quality football. I’m confident we will have a great tournament, the teams knows what Nigerians are expecting from them.”

