Korio, Cheprot set to make history as top stars jet in for Okpekpe

Alex Korio (2015 men’s champion), Simon Cheprot (2016 men’s champion) and Polline Wanjiku (2016 women’s champion) are all set to make history at the seventh edition of the annual Okpekpe 10km Road Race set for this weekend at Okpekpe, a hilly, rustic town in Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

The trio who are leading 35 international elites athletes to the country on Wednesday, May 22, will set their focus on becoming the first man and woman to win two Okpekpe titles since the inaugural edition of the race in 2013.

”The athletes will come in through the Murtala Mohammed international airport Lagos and will be transported to Auchi where accommodation has been reserved for them,” Mercy Etukudo, the race’s head of secretariat said.

“The athletes, together with their Nigerian counterparts will go on tour of the course on Friday in line with IAAF requirements while getting their registration done as soon as they arrive in Auchi.

“This year’s race will be explosive as we have assembled mostly 27 minutes runners for men and 31 to 32 minutes runners for women.

“A new course record looks a cast iron certainty on Saturday with Ethiopia’s Taye Grima, who holds the pre-race fastest time (28:07) expected to spoil Korio and Cheprot’s bid for a slice of Okpekpe race history.

Meanwhile final registration of all categories of athletes for the race will begin on Thursday.

Etukudo added that all registered athletes would be screened and accredited for the race which begins early Saturday morning in Okpekpe.

The race will be live on Sateliite (Supersports) and Terrestial (Africa Independent Television, AIT) television.

