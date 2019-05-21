Lagos schools for Stockholm prize award

…as state shines at 2019 national JETS competition

Three public and two private secondary schools will represent Lagos State in the 2019 National Stockholm Junior Water Prize Finals Competition, billed for May 31 at the Embassy of Sweden in Abuja, the state Ministry of Education has said. According to the ministry in a statement made available to New Telegraph, five projects of Lagos State schools made it to the national finals, as against one project that is expected from each state.

The projects selected are “Water Purifier” by Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Randle Avenue, Surulere; “Coagulating effects and potential use of medicinal plants and lower plant in wastewater purification” by Mogaji Millennium Senior Secondary School, Iloro, Agege; “Natural Ultra Water Purifier” by Kuje Senior Secondary School, Lagos. Others are “Absorption Property of Activated Charcoal obtained from Corn Cobs to Purify Water” by Penny International College, Coker Village, Orile Iganmu; and “Natural Water Purifying Column” by Marv Grace College, Abule-Egba. The Stockholm Junior Water Prize is organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), as most prestigious international student competition for water-related issues.

The competition is aimed at bringing together the world’s brightest young scientists to encourage their growing interest in water and environment. In a related development The state has emerged the overall best state at the 2019 National Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientists (JETS) competitions, which took place at the Federal Government College, Keffi in Nasarawa State. The state team won 11 trophies; four of which are the star trophies- Overall Best State, Best Female JETS, Free Choice Project (Senior Category) and Basic Technology Competition, while it also came second in Interstate Quiz Competition, Free Choice Project (Junior category), Chemistry Quiz Competition and Junior Mathematics Competition, among others.

The Deputy Governor, who also doubled as the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Idiat Adebule commended the team for making the state proud, recalling that she told the 2017 team and their teachers that she was not comfortable with the second position as the state could not afford to trail behind any other states. Adebule, spoke in her office noted that the team won 10 trophies and seven medals to emerge the second overall best state in the 2017 edition of the JETS competition. According to a statement by the state Education Ministry, all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the competition, in which the students took part in written/quiz competition in Biology, Mathematics, Basic Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Basic Science, Agricultural Science, Computer Science and Project Exhibitions. The theme of this year’s National JETS competition, which is organised annually by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with all the state ministries of education and the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Abuja, was “Alternative Source of Energy for National Development.”

