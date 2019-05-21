Leadway shines in UBA Pensions’ Sports Tournament

Leadway Pensure at the weekend emerged the overall winner of the competition annual United Bank of Africa’s Pensions Sports Tornament.

Stanbic IBTC Pensions maintained its second place position as it had in the previous edition, while AIICO Pensions, which were the overall winner in the 2018 edition, won the third place position.

In all, 79 medals were won, while six special recognition awards were given out during the event namely;(Overall winner trophy, 1st runner-up winner trophy, 2nd runner-up winner trophy, Most valuable player, Best keeper and Highest goal scorer).

The annual tournament took place with participants from companies in the pension industry treated to a time of fun, games and relaxation, amidst an atmosphere of intense competition.

Upbeat Centre, Lekki Lagos, hosted the 2019 edition of the tournament organized annually by UBA Pensions Custodian Ltd for its Clients, providing friends and families the opportunity to network, mingle and generally take some time off their usual busy and hectic schedule.

This year’s event which was the 10th edition, saw the participation of 14 PFAs from across the country, higher than the 12 which participated in the previous edition in 2018. The participating PFAs were: AIICO Pensions, ARM Pension, AXA Mansard Pension, FCMB Pensions, Fidelity Pensions, IEI Anchor Pensions, Leadway Pensure, PAL Pensions, Premium Pension, Radix Pension, Sigma Pensions, Stanbic IBTC Pensions, Trustfund Pension and Veritas Glanvills Pensions.

These teams competed in 5-Aside-Football, Chess, Scrabble, Table Tennis (Male & Female), Snooker, Egg and Spoon, Sack race, and Virtual Game (FIFA 19) events, Penalty Shoot-Outs.

Bayo Yusuf, Managing Director, UBA Pensions, who addressed the over 850 participants at the event, said that UBA Pensions organized the event annually in a bid to assist its clients to enjoy a time of bonding and interaction in a relaxed atmosphere, with the overall aim of fostering a healthy lifestyle.

He also noted that the initiative was not just about games being played but about learning lessons of failure, joy, disappointment, excitement, winning and losing.

While promising that upcoming editions would be bigger and better, Yusuf expressed satisfaction on the successful outcome of the event, which according to him, witnessed an increased turnout.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related