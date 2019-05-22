LED lights damage eyes, disrupt sleep – ANSES

An European health authority has raised the alarm over the danger the blue light in LED lighting pose to health, saying it could damage the eye’s retina while disturbing biological and sleep rhythms of humans.

This was made known in a new report issued by the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety, also known as ANSES.

According to the Agency, a new scientific evidence confirmed that the “phototoxic effects” of short-term exposures to high-intensity blue light, as well as an increased risk of age-related macular degeneration after chronic exposure to lower-intensity sources. LED lighting sources, including the newest flashlights, car headlights and some toys, produce a whiter and “colder” blue light that was more harmful to humans, the ‘cnn’ reported.

Lead author of the report, Gianluca Tosini professor and chief scientific research officer at Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine, said blue light could indeed damage the eyes, but only if the wavelengths were below 455 nanometers and the intensity was quite high.

To this end, ANSES recommended that only low-risk LED devices should be made available to consumers and the luminosity of car headlights be reduced. In a 2016 report, ANSES stated that LEDs were undergoing rapid technological and economic development as a new source of lighting. For many years, they were only used in electronics, but were now found as integral parts of lighting systems. Today, LEDs are used for domestic purposes as well as industrial and commercial ones, the report showed. According to the US Department of Energy, the market penetration of LED lighting was increasing and would represent 48 per cent of total lumen-hour sales by 2020 and 84per cent by 2030.

Age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among people over 50, causes damage to the macula, a small spot near the center of the retina that’s needed for sharp central vision. Yet protection from the harmful effects to the retina offered by “antiblue light” screens, filters and sunglasses varies, and their ability to preserve sleep rhythms is not proven, ANSES also said. LEDs or light-emitting diodes consist of a semiconductor chip positioned on a reflective surface; when electricity runs through the semiconductor, light is produced.

Blue light itself is not new. Sunlight produces rays of blue that have higher energy than other wavelengths in the light spectrum. And old-fashioned light bulbs produced some blue light, though less than what is emitted by energy-efficient curlicue (fluorescent) light bulbs or LEDs.

