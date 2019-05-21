Sports
Lobi coach, Ogbeide, slumps, dies
Veteran coach and Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Solomon Ogbeide, is dead.
The former Warri Wolves coach reportedly slumped and died few hours to his team’s week 20 match against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi on Monday.
Although details of the cause of his death were still sketchy as at press time, reports suggested the veteran coach had complained of general body weakness and dizziness and was rushed to the hospital where he died hours later.
A source in Makurdi said the former Warri Wolves coach died as a result of low blood pressure.
It will be recalled that last Thursday, the deceased and Team Manager of Lobi Stars, Barnabas Imenger, were arrested and detained in Port-Harcourt for several hours by thugs hired by a player of the club Alele Azu to help in recovering salary owed him by the club.
Ogbeide rejoined Lobi Stars in 2017, following an earlier spell with the Makurdi club.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Trending
-
National news18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraudsters in Lagos (PHOTOS)
-
News Around Nigeria17 hours ago
Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye
-
National news16 hours ago
Osinbajo’s vehicle breaks down during visit to Maiduguri
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Chartered accountant disappears on way from office
-
The Mega City / Life6 hours ago
Mystery over missing baby, placenta in Ondo Mortuary
-
News21 hours ago
Oil bunkering: Wike attempted to bribe GOC – Army
-
Perspectives18 hours ago
Osun Speakership: Why Hon. Tunde Olatunji?
-
National news21 hours ago
Saraki, Dogara disown NASS clerk over ‘satanic’ journalists’ accreditation guidelines
Pingback: Nigeria Breaking News Today Headlines Tuesday 21st May 2019 - Nigeria News Headlines Today