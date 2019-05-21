Lobi coach, Ogbeide, slumps, dies

Veteran coach and Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Solomon Ogbeide, is dead.

The former Warri Wolves coach reportedly slumped and died few hours to his team’s week 20 match against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi on Monday.

Although details of the cause of his death were still sketchy as at press time, reports suggested the veteran coach had complained of general body weakness and dizziness and was rushed to the hospital where he died hours later.

A source in Makurdi said the former Warri Wolves coach died as a result of low blood pressure.

It will be recalled that last Thursday, the deceased and Team Manager of Lobi Stars, Barnabas Imenger, were arrested and detained in Port-Harcourt for several hours by thugs hired by a player of the club Alele Azu to help in recovering salary owed him by the club.

Ogbeide rejoined Lobi Stars in 2017, following an earlier spell with the Makurdi club.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related