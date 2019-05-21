LPPC shortlists 80 lawyers for SAN’s rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has released the names of 80 lawyers it is considering for the conferment of the award of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for 2019. Some of the lawyers shortlisted are Lagosbased activist lawyer, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, and 13 professors, who are being considered for the award under the academic category. The 13 professors are Joseph Abugu, Damilola Olawuyi, Olaide Gbadamosi, Mamman Lawan, Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Oludayo Amokaye, Alphonsus Alubo, Rasheed Ijaodola, Sampson Erugo, Edward Oyewo, Oghenemaro Emiri, Bankole Akintoyesodipo and Afeisimi Badaiki. According to LPPC Secretary and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, the 80 shortlisted lawyers had scaled through the “first and second advocates’ filtration, academic pre-qualification exercise and the appeal process, preparatory to the award of SAN for the year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related