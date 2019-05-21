Maltina Teacher of the Year seeks review of school curriculum

Who will become the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year? This is the salient question as Nigerian teachers began the race for who among them that will be crowned as the Maltina Teacher of The Year, as the yearly award was flagged off last Friday by the NigerianBreweries Plc. This is as the winner of 2018 Maltina Teacher of The Year, Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa, called for the overhauling of the school curriculum, saying the curriculum should address the needs of the country

. In his testimonial remarks, Opeifa thanked Nigerian Breweries for what he described as “the wonderful contribution” to the education sector through the Maltina Teacher of the Year. Opeifa, who teaches at a government school in Abuja, specifically stated that the initiative remained the most inclusive of the teacher prize across the world, stating that this is the only initiative that rewards teachers in significant sum and has helped to further deepen his interest in teaching.

The annual award, which entered its fifth edition this year, was instituted by the Nigeria’s foremost brewing company as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives under the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, through which the company contributes to the development of education in Nigeria in line with its corporate philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria.” While flagging of this year’s entries for the competition at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Corporate Affairs Director for Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mrs. Sade Morgan, however, disclosed: “The Maltina Teacher of The Year was one of the initiatives through which the company contributes to the development of education in Nigeria in line with its corporate philosophy of Winning with Nigeria.”

Morgan explained further that the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was established by Nigerian Breweries in 1994 to facilitate its active contribution to the development of the education sector in the country in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No.4. She noted that the 2019 edition of the initiative is symbolic not only because it is the fifth edition, but also because the company had added a new twist to the project with the introduction of the consumer engagement online contest tagged: “That one teacher.” The winner of the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year, according tom Mrs. Morgan, will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million and a capacity training abroad, while a block of classrooms will be built for the school the winner.

However, she added that the first runner-up and the second runner-up will get a cash prize of N1million and N750, 000 respectively, while state champions will receive a cash reward of N500, 000 each. Mrs. Morgan said: “Maltina Teacher of the Year is one initiative that is very close to the hearts of our vibrant and dynamic management team who are passionate about education. Through this initiative we have been able to rewrite history by changing the age long narrative that the reward of teachers is in heaven by ensuring that they receive deserved recognition while still in active service.”

