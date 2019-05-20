News Around Nigeria
Man bags 5 months imprisonment over internet fraud
A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Monday sentenced an internet fraudster, Toheeb Akinyemi, to five months in prison for sending indecent pictures to on Ms Sarah Lee with intent to defraud her.
Justice P.I. Ajoku sentenced Akinyemi after he pleaded guilty to a charge of advanced fee fraud.
Ajoku said he sentenced Akinyemi based on the fact that he pleaded guilty as well as the plea bargain agreement between him and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
“I have considered the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 in this plea bargain agreement between the convict and EFCC in this judgment.
“Therefore, Akinyemi is sentenced to five months in prison to serve as a warning to others.
“The sentence shall take effect from the date he was first arrested.
“All the exhibits found on the convict are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the judge said.
Earlier, the counsel to the EFCC, Mr Mabas Mabur, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 28 at the Eleyele area of Ibadan.
According to him, Akinyemi was apprehended sending pornographic pictures with a fake email address, michaelalex00@gmail.com, to one Sarah Lee in order to defraud her.
The EFCC prosecutor further stated that a cash sum of $ 350 United States currency, which was part of the proceeds of fraud, was recovered from him.
Mabur said that other exhibits found on Akinyemi were an Infinix mobile phone and a laptop.
The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 22 (1) (A) and (B) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Act 2015. (NAN)
