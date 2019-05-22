… Manufacturing PMI edges up to 57.8 in May

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may have declined to 2.01per cent in Q1 2019, but the country’s economy continues to improve as the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 57.8 index points in May from 57.7 in April, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

According to the apex bank’s PMI report for May 2019 posted on its website yesterday, the increase in the PMI indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector for the twenty-sixth consecutive month.

The CBN stated: “The index grew at a faster rate when compared to the index in the previous month. Thirteen of the 14 subsectors surveyed reported growth in the review month in the following order: transportation equipment; electrical equipment; petroleum & coal products; paper products; cement; food, beverage & tobacco products; plastics & rubber products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; fabricated metal products; furniture & related products; non-metallic mineral products; textile, apparel, leather & footwear and printing & related support activities. The primary metal subsector recorded decline in the review period.”

The PMI report also stated that standing at 59.1 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the twenty-seventh consecutive month in May 2019. “The index indicated a faster growth in the current month, when compared to its level in the month of April 2019,” CBN added.

Similarly, the report shows that at 56.9 points, the new orders index grew for the twenty-sixth consecutive month, indicating increase in new orders in May 2019.

In the same vein, “the employment level index for May 2019 stood at 57.3 points, indicating growth in employment level for the twenty-fifth consecutive month,” CBN stated.

Equally, the report indicates that the composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector increased from 58.7 points in April to 58.9 points in May 2019, indicating expansion in the Non-manufacturing PMI for the twenty-fifth consecutive month.

Sixteen of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors recorded growth, the CBN stated. Some of these are management of companies; arts, entertainment & recreation; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles; information & communication; agriculture; construction; educational services; real estate rental & leasing; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply and health care & social assistance.

Others are, wholesale/retail trade; accommodation & food services; finance & insurance; utilities; water supply, sewage & waste management and professional, scientific, & technical services.

However, the transportation & warehousing recorded decline in the review period.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related