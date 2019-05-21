May 29: No threat to presidential inauguration –FG

…says security forces on red alert

The Federal Government yesterday assured Nigerians and the international community of adequate security and safety of lives and property during the forthcoming presidential inauguration ceremony holding in Abuja. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who gave the assurance at a news conference in Abuja, said that though the intelligence reports on alleged plans by some opposition elements to cause mayhem during the period was real, the security forces were on red alert and equal to the task. In recent days, the Federal Government and its security agencies had, at different fora, raised alarm that there was a plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to sabotage the current government and pave way for a forceful regime change. The opposition party had since denied the allegations and challenged the Federal Government to substantiate its claims with credible evidence. Mohammed, who addressed newsmen alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Godfrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Brig- Gen. Mansur Dan Ali and Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Hon. Abubakar Bwari, said that despite the security alert, there was no cause for alarm. According to him, the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term on May 29, 2019, will be a low-key affair as a number of the events slated for the inauguration will now be held during the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day. The essence of this press conference, therefore, is to give you the details of the events that have been slated for both the inauguration and the Democracy Day. President Buhari had, last year declared June 12 as Democracy Day and a national holiday. He also said the official commencement of the new Democracy Day will be in 2019. In fulfilment of this declaration, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) decided, at its meeting on Wednesday May 8, 2019, to have a low-key presidential inauguration on May 29th, and then defer the celebration that comes with it to the June 12 Democracy Day. Mohammed explained that since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls in an election year, the celebrations were being merged as the country could not afford two major celebrations within a twoweek interval. He disclosed that world leaders who ordinarily should have been invited to the presidential inauguration, have been invited instead to the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12. A peep into the programme of events for the May 29, 2019 presidential inauguration shows that there will be a three-day National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja beginning from today. The FEC Valedictory Session will be held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 22nd; a Special Jumat Lecture and prayer will be held on Friday May 24th at the National Mosque; the First Lady’s interaction with women is slated for the Old Chamber at the State House on Saturday May 25th while a special Interdenominational Church Service is slated for Sunday May 26th at the National Christian Centre. On Monday, May 27th, Mr. President will give a Children’s Day broadcast, to be followed later in the day by a Children’s Variety Party. The swearing-in of the President and the Vice President is slated for Wednesday, May 29th at the Eagle Square, to be followed by a State Banquet at the State House in the evening of the same day. Similarly, events marking June 12 as Democracy Day will kick off on Friday, June 7th with a Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment and run through June 12th. The event is slated to hold at the ICC. It will be followed on Sunday, June 9th by a Youth Concert, Creative Industry and Entertainment Night also at the ICC. On Monday, June 10th, there will be a Secondary Schools Exhibition/Panel Discussion at the ICC, and Tuesday, June 11th will feature three events: the PMB Oratorical Contest at the ICC, an Anti-corruption Summit at the Transcorp Hilton and a First Lady’s Commissioning Programme in Yola, Adamawa. On Wednesday, June 12, the programme will commence with a parade at the Eagle Square, and the Democracy Day programme will wrap up with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related