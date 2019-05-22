May 29: Okowa holds valedictory session with commissioners

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the new administration, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday at a valedictory State Executive Council meeting promised to run an all-inclusive government during his second term.

This was as he said that such all-inclusive government was instrumental to the success recorded so far in the delivery of policies and programmes of his administration. The governor, who thanked members of the state executive council for their collective efforts and determination, which ensured the execution of government programmes and policies to the satisfaction of the people of the state, urged the Commissioners to handover to their Permanent Secretaries before the close of work on Friday, May 24.

Governor Okowa said: “It is remarkable that in the last four years, I have had a working team; an exco that realised that we were together and that our success story would be told together, and I am proud to say that it is the collective efforts of each and every one of us that has given us our success stories and resounding victory we recorded at the elections. “The God’s grace was obviously with us. I believe that if each and every one of us had our different beliefs and working in different ways, we would not have been able to achieve what we achieved thus far.

So, first of all, I want to thank each of you (members of the state executive council) forthewonderfulcomments that you have made this afternoon and appreciate you more for your commitment in the last four years. “There is no doubt that you have all been very loyal to the Deputy Governor and I, and that loyalty has kept the team together. I want to thank every one of you for this and I can rightly say that none of you had betrayed the confidence that we reposed in you.”

