Minister decries collapse of PHCs, Teaching Hospitals

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, yesterday, explained that the nation’s teaching hospitals were in precarious conditions, facing so much pressure from Nigerians due to the collapse of the primary and secondary health care system in the country.

Adewole made this explanation when he appeared before the Senate in plenary, to brief the lawmakers on the state of the country’s teaching hospitals which were reported to be in very terrible conditions of service. He revealed that as at present, Nigeria has a total of 22 teaching hospitals, 20 federal medical centres and 17 specialist hospitals.

The Minister explained that the states were designed to have teaching hospitals, and that the hospitals were to be the apex healthcare in the country and meant to receive referrals and manage complex health situations. He, however, pointed out that, for the tertiary healthcare system to function effectively, the primary healthcare centres and the secondary healthcare centres must be very functional. Adewole, who spent over two hours with the senators, expressed concerns that Nigerians do not have confidence in the primary and secondary healthcare services, and therefore preferred to go to the teaching hospitals.

His words: “By design, states were designed to have teaching hospitals and the teaching hospitals are meant to be the apex of healthcare in any country and by design they are meant manage or receive referrals and manage complex and complicated cases. “To function effectively, they depend on functional primary care centres and functional secondary healthcare centres.

When these two levels of care are functional, about 90 per cent of ailment would have been taken care of thereby making only ten per cent of those requiring healthcare will go to tertiary institution. Primary healthcare will get 70 per cent secondary, 20 per cent. “However, over the last couple of years, we had a major challenge.

