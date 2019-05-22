Muslim group to Makinde: Run an all-inclusive govt

A Muslim group operating under the banner of Muslim Political Awareness Front (MUPAF), Oyo State Chapter, has advised Governor-elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to run an all-inclusive government by carrying along all political stakeholders in the State in order to have a smooth and successful government.

The group gave the advice yesterday during its maiden Ramadan lecture “Leadership and Trust in Islamic perspectives” and delivered by Mr. Lasisi Taiwo Ajibola.

While appraising Makinde for the leadership qualities he had displayed before during and after the March 9 election, Ajibola said that for the incoming governor to be successful in office, “he must be ready to carry along all the political stakeholders in the State.

He should carry along the opposition party in the State, because he will need advice from them, (especially the outgoing governor), on how he was able to manage some affairs of the State.

“Engr. Seyi Makinde should not be biased in selection and appointment of the people that will work with him. He should base his selection on merit rather than sentiment.

“He should be ready to have a genuine plan for the well-being of the masses; he should not be an autocratic leader, but rather a God- fearing leader. This is because only a God-fearing man will be able to do that which is best and just for his people,” he advised.

National Secretary of the group, Hon. Abass Adekunle Akande, equally used the occasion of the Ramadan lecture to urge the Muslims to be active in politics.

