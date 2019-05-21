My wife denies me sex over my micro-penis, says pastor

Pastor Samson Farounbi yesterday told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State that the small size of his penis made his wife to deny him sex for a long period. Farounbi disclosed this when testifying before the court on a case of divorce he instituted against, his wife, Tope.

He had requested the court to end the 19-yearold union on the grounds of unrest of mind, threat to life and lack of respect for his family. Narrating his ordeals, the pastor, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said his wife, who was a fruit seller, used to return home at late hours every day and refused to have sex with him. He said: “There was a day I challenged her why she always return late and denying me sex.

“She confessed that the small size of my penis was responsible for keeping late outside and for refusing to have sex with me. “She suggested to buy local herb for the treatment of my micro penis which cost N5,000 but I priced it down to N4,000.

“I got myself treated with the ‘Agbo’ (local herb) but she still felt reluctance to allow me have access to her body.” In her defence, Tope denied all the allegations but urged the court to dissolve the marriage as requested by the plaintiff. She accused her husband of womanising; saying he never cared for her welfare but was in the habit of drinking alcohol.

President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, and the two court assessors, Chief Wahab Popoola and Chief Alao Ganiyu, in their unanimous decision, dissolved the marriage. Balogun said the court was handicapped to settle the dispute between the parties because the couple had agreed to end the marriage. He ordered that three kids that are males including the first born that ran away should be in the custody of the plaintiff while the remaining two daughters should remain with the defendant. The president further directed the plaintiff to pay N8,000 monthly allowance for the upkeep of the two kids in the defendant’s custody.

