N179.8m fraud: EFCC re-arraigns PDP chieftain, two INEC officials

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwonni, was yesterday re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N178.9 million fraud. Akinwonni was re-arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor, alongside two officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo, on an eight-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

The three were first arraigned before Justice Sule Hassan on July 30, 2018, during the court’s annual vacation, following which they were admitted to bail by Justice Obiozor, on August 7, 2018. The matter was subsequently reassigned to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, after the vacation.

However, in the course of the defendants’ trial, Justice Aneke recused himself from the case owing to an application made to that effect by the defence lawyer. Justice Obiozor later took charge of the case. Prior to the defendants’ re-arraignment yesterday, their lawyer, Mr. Edward Ayo-Odugbesan, expressed his opposition to EFCC’s request to dock his clients. He argued that they had earlier been arraigned before the court by the antigraft agency. He also drew the court’s attention to two pending motions filed by him. Justice Obiozor, however, faulted the lawyer’s claims, saying that he only heard the defendants’ bail applications after their arraignment before another judge.

