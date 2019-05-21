Naira Marley remanded for credit card fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a music artiste, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, in prison, for alleged credit card fraud. The order was sequel to the musician’s arraignment yesterday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

The defendant, however, denied all the counts contained in the charge upon his arraignment. He would remain in prison till May 30, 2019, when the court would hear his bail application. In the charge, which was filed last Thursday, the anti-graft agency alleged that Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar were the names on the credit cards found on the artiste and his friend, Raze.

Incidentally, Raze is still at large. The charge reads in part: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the same Act.”

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, possessed counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea Fedorne Tatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related