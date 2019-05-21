NASS: Court strikes out suit seeking to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s removal

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out suit seeking to stop the Senate from removing Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu from their offices, unless by a resolution backed up by not less than 73 votes of its members.

The suit, marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/936/2018 and filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Civil Society Observatory for Constitutional and Legal Compliance (CSOCLC), with all the 109 Senators as defendants also urged the court to declare that Saraki and Ekweremadu cannot be removed from office as President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate unless pursuant to a resolution supported by the votes of not less than 73 members of the Senate.

The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, in his judgement, held that the newspaper reports showing threats of removing the Senate President and his deputy, which the plaintiff tendered as evidence in support of its case, are not admissible in law. Citing a Supreme Court judgement, Justice Tsoho held that “there is no evidential value in the newspaper publications tendered by the plaintiff.” The Judge further held that the plaintiff failed to show any credible evidence to persuade the court in any way to grant the declarative reliefs it sought from the court. “I hold that the plaintiff has failed to adduce credible and cogent evidence in support of its originating summons.

“Accordingly, all the reliefs sought by the plaintiff cannot be granted due to lack of credible evidence. The suit, as filed by the plaintiff, is hereby struck out,” the Judge held. In the originating summons dated August 24, 2018, the group argued that by the clear and extant provisions of section 50(2) (c) of the 1999 Constitution, Saraki and Ekweremadu cannot be removed from their offices unless by a resolution of the Senate supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds majority of the members of the Senate.

The plaintiff posed the following questions for the court’s determination, “Whether by the clear and extant provisions of section 50(2) (c) of the 1999 Constitution, a President of the Senate and a Deputy President of the Senate such as Saraki and Ekweremadu can be removed from their said offices as President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate respectively unless by a resolution of the Senate supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds majority of the members of the Senate. *Whether by the combined provisions of sections 3(1) and (4) and (48) of the 1999 Constitution, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not comprised of 109 members and whether two-thirds majority of the 109 members of the Senate is not comprised of 73 members.

