NASS moves to gag press, tightens accreditation conditions

…demands copies of income tax return for 2 years

The management of the National Assembly, yesterday, began the process of shutting out journalists from covering the activities of the 9th Assembly as it rolled out new guidelines for their accreditations with stringent conditions. The Senate and the House of Representatives Press Corps have, however, protested the action of the management, saying that it was tantamount to suppressing press freedom and the ethos of parliamentary democracy, which the press has strived to uphold over the years.

The decision of the National Assembly management to gag the media in the coverage of the next Assembly was contained in a press release signed by the Director of Information, Mr. Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, and forwarded to the Corps.

The Director stated that the new guidelines would take effect from June 11, adding that all previous accreditation “will lapse with the dissolution of 8th Assembly.” He warned all journalists or correspondents covering the National Assembly to “do the needful by getting a fresh letter of recertification from their media organizations in line with the requirement of the new guidelines to facilitate the earliest reaccreditation process before the commencement of the 9th Assembly.” Requirement for permanent accreditation, according to the statement, include evidence of certificate of incorporation of media organisations, membership of professional bodies, especially the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) with registration number and code of certification from the National Libraryfor media organisations. Others are “functional Bureau in Abuja with not less than five editorial staff and daily circulation of 40,000 copies for the print media with evidence to support the claimed circulation figure” and that the media houses, including online, must be publishing daily and on weekends. It also listed that recertification form must be signed and endorsed by the Chief Executive of media organisations – Bureau Chief, City Editor as the case may be, while the organisations concerned must have experience covering proceedings of the National Assembly for at least two years before applying for permanent accreditation. “All media organisations will submit a copy of its income tax return for the last two years. “All online media must have at least 5,000 viewership per day, the site must have been in operation for five years and provide satisfactory evidence to this effect with clippings of the news utilised (especially parliamentary news). “Only television stations with national coverage and specific independent producers with current running programme on the National Assembly will be allowed access into the chambers on a permanent basis (All the production crew will be accredited as an entity),” it stressed. The management warned that “only journalists and correspondents whose organisations meet the above requirements for permanent accreditation will be entitled to carry National Assembly identity cards/membership of the respective press corps.” It added that all foreign media houses seeking accreditation must abide by all the diplomatic protocols established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, code of ethics for Nigerian journalists, security clearance before consideration upon the recommendation from the ministry. Reacting to the shocking development, the Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Mr. Ezrel Tabiowo, condemned the action, describing it as an act of intimidation against journalists assigned to cover the nation’s highest lawmaking institution. Tabiowo said: “The body has, over the years, ensured that only credible media houses and professional journalists are accredited to be members so as to shut out quacks that may give the profession a bad name.” He noted that the attempt by the National Assembly to gag the press with the new guidelines contradicts the provisions of Section 22 of the Constitution as amended which empowers the media to hold government accountable to the people. Meanwhile, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has promised to resolve the issue and pleaded with journalists covering both chambers of the National Assembly to be patient. Sani-Omolori made the plea when chairmen of the Senate and the House press corps – Tabiowo and Mohammed Umar Puma – met him to officially lodge the complaint on what they described as ‘draconian guidelines’ by National Assembly management, as requirement for accreditation of journalists covering the parliament. The CNA pointed out that the media is an indispensable part of democracy, stressing that the National Assembly and the media should symbiotically coexist. In his comment, Puma said the “CNA pleaded with us that we should sheathe our sword; that he was going to look into the matter. He even told us that we need to work together to build and sustain our democracy. So, we are going to meet him on Tuesday (today) to see how the matter will be resolved amicably.” Puma also disclosed that the national secretariat of NUJ has also invited the leadership of the press corps in National Assembly for a meeting today to see how it can intervene in the matter. Efforts by our correspondents to get reactions from the Senate and House of Representatives spokespersons failed as they could not be reached on phone, neither were they in their offices as at press time.

