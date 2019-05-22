National Gallery of Art deserves a befitting edifice – Acting DG

Dr. Simon Ikpakronyi is the Acting Director General of National Gallery of Art (NGA). He is one of the founding staff and he has served at various management levels. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he speaks on the need for a befitting gallery edifice, his plans to reposition NGA, the proposed NGA Bill and other issues

What is the current state of the proposed NGA Bill?

The Bill you are talking about is receiving attention at the National Assembly. The bill was re-submitted to the 8th National Assembly. All I have to say on that bill is that work on it is ongoing. If this 8th National Assembly is unable to conclude work on it, it will be represented for the 9th assembly. We hope that the 9th assembly would continue the bill. So, it is not dead.

One of the major issues that have continued to take the front burner among stakeholders is the need a befitting edifice for NGA. What is your take on this?

The Aina Onabolu Hall is the only space enough to take our works. Whatever we get for Lagos will be for Lagos while the permanent site will be in Abuja. We have been here for two decades. We are eager to have works on display on the edifice. As I was telling the NGA board members, we need an edifice so that all that we’ve been doing over the years can be preserved and promoted. Without an edifice, nobody will know what the National Gallery of Art stands for. Perhaps many are not seeing what we are doing, but if you have a gallery of art with works of various artists, masters and younger ones displayed for people to go and view. Building a befitting gallery edifice is a priority.

What about funding…

We hope to fund it through private sectors. In the past, various attempts were made to have a befitting gallery edifice. But today, all we need do is to intensify efforts on how we can make it realisable. It is one of the issues raised at one of the board meetings in Lagos. We had only two major agenda, which were the edifice and how we can reform the gallery and improving the budget.

Also, the stakeholders’ think-tank that the former Director-General Joe Musa put in place must be revived. Though the think-tank was made up mostly of arts collectors, we are also going to sieve out the art collectors to tap from them on how we are going to achieve this dream of building a National Gallery of Art.

Are there plans to revive some of your flagship programmes which have been off the scene?

Yes. I have discussed with my head of departments about these programames and how to revive them. For instance, the Arts Expo, which we left for AGAN to organise thinking they would be able to continue with it, we must bring it back either in a different form or in its original form. We also intend to take off with Nigeria Art Biennale, which logo was launched long ago to replace the African Regional Summit and Exhibition on Visual Arts (ARESUVA).

We may not have to rely on the government for funding. Our plan is to seek alternative sources of sponsorship for most of the programmes. We will go to art collectors, good spirited individuals and organisations that support the arts. It’s not that we are going to have it big at once or at the beginning, we have to start somewhere with whatever resources we have even if we involve two to three African countries at first. The next year we can move ahead. We may not take on many programmes at a time, but we have to do programmes that would attract people such that when we stage it, people will know that we stage a programme that involves all the artists.

You recently presented a book on veteran artist, Chief T. A. Fasuyi. Are they plans to document other artists?

Yes, we just published a book on Fasuyi. We hope that other artists such as Uche Okeke, Nwoko, among others will be treated.

