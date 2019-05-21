NDDC empowers persons living with disabilities in Akwa Ibom

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said it had empowered persons living with disabilities in Akwa Ibom State through vocational training and skills acquisition in order to be financially independent. No fewer than 24 trainees, mainly lame and deaf smiled to their homes with starter packs at the end of the 10-day skills acquisition programme, which was concluded at the weekend with exhibitions by the trainees at the Amity Hotel, Uyo, the state capital.

The training, which was facilitated by Gracelink Healthcare Foundation covered shoe making, phone repairs and maintenance, digital photography, bead making, confectioneries, make up/hair weaving, head tie and auto gele.

The Chief Executive Officer of Gracelink Healthcare Foundation, Dr. Umo Ekanem, while addressing the beneficiaries, described the training as a huge success, judging from their exhibitions. Ekanem, who commended the NDDC for the initiative, especially for availing the Non-Governmental Organisation the opportunity to facilitate the training, however, called on the trainees to make judicious use of the opportunity by using the starter packs to set up their business ventures. While expressing the hope that the skills acquired would make them self-reliant and take them beyond their present conditions, Ekanem noted that the Foundation “is a conduit for growth, where grace identifies and meets needs.” She, therefore, called on the NDDC to sustain the tempo by extending the training to other less-privileged people in the society, urging other agencies of government and organisations to give a helping hand towards improving the lives of persons with disabilities. In his remarks, the state Coordinator of Gracelink Healthcare Foundation, Mr. Nkereuwem Uno pointed out that the NGO had a good grasp of NDDC training package.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related